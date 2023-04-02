CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Update

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 925,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CNO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $973.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $627,713. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 39,101 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

