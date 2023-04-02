Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Takes $12.22 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,221,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 5.1% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.83. 3,143,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,847. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

