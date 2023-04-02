Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Down 8.6% in March

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the February 28th total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 37,581 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,380 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,109 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,102.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,004,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $57,460,000 after buying an additional 959,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %

CTSH stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.93. 2,925,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,353. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $92.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

