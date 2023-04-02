Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

FOF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.96. 60,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,642. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOF. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

