Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,400 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,004.0 days.
Coloplast A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLPBF opened at $131.25 on Friday. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $159.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.01.
Coloplast A/S Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coloplast A/S (CLPBF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.