Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,400 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 282,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,004.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLPBF opened at $131.25 on Friday. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $95.75 and a twelve month high of $159.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.01.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Featured Stories

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

