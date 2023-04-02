Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 28th total of 19,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Compass Stock Up 5.2 %

COMP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 2,891,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,460. Compass has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

Compass Company Profile

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

