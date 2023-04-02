Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Computer Task Group Price Performance

Shares of CTG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 32,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,681. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 65,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

