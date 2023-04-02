Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Constellium Trading Up 1.6 %
CSTM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 975,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. Constellium has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $19.21.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Constellium had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446,722 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Constellium
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Constellium (CSTM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.