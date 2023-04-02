Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Constellium Trading Up 1.6 %

CSTM stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 975,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. Constellium has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $19.21.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Constellium had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446,722 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

