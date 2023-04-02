Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $219.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

