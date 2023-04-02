CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

