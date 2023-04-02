Cormark Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$98.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$99.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$80.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$87.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.48. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$76.40 and a 52-week high of C$103.13. The company has a market cap of C$148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.72%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. In other news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total transaction of C$3,765,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

