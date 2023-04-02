Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Short Interest Update

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the February 28th total of 3,070,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $5.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $496.87. 2,082,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,327. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $494.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.56. The company has a market cap of $220.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

