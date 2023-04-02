Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,316,900 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 29,594,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,261.5 days.

Country Garden Price Performance

OTCMKTS CTRYF remained flat at $0.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. Country Garden has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.82.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

