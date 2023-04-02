Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,316,900 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 29,594,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,261.5 days.
Country Garden Price Performance
OTCMKTS CTRYF remained flat at $0.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. Country Garden has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.82.
About Country Garden
