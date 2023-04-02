Courier Capital LLC Cuts Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Life Storage worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.02 and a 52-week high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

