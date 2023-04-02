Courier Capital LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after buying an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after buying an additional 4,090,398 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after buying an additional 2,281,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after buying an additional 1,560,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,021,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $35.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

