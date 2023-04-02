Courier Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

