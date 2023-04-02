Courier Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $178.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.28.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

