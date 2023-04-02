Courier Capital LLC Has $3.80 Million Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned 3.95% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 92,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 132.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $62.72.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

