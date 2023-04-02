Courier Capital LLC Sells 350 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average of $142.36. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $199.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

