Covenant Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,904 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 282.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $232.55 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More

