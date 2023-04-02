Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 0.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys stock opened at $386.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.57 and its 200-day moving average is $332.72. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

