Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.2% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $127.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.69. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The firm has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

