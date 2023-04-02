Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,515 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 250.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

