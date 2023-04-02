Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,660 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $345.48 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The firm has a market cap of $153.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.85 and a 200-day moving average of $299.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.