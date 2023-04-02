Covenant Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,022,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 785,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 636.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after acquiring an additional 626,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $135.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.