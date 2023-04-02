Covenant Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $124.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.10.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

