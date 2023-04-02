Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,219.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GSEFF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Covivio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Covivio from €70.00 ($75.27) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Covivio alerts:

Covivio Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Covivio stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.60. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.06. Covivio has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.25.

About Covivio

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels in Europe, German Residential, Germany Offices, and Other. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

Featured Stories

