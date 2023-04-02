Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Short Interest Up 9.7% in March

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 28th total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 490,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $113.60. 498,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,181. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average of $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

