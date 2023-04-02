Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Creditcoin has a market cap of $78.74 million and $12.24 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003508 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 485,464,002 coins and its circulating supply is 214,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

