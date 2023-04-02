Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.50 to C$13.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

TSE CPG opened at C$9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.57 and a 12-month high of C$13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88.

Crescent Point Energy Announces Dividend

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

