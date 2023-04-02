Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0682 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $12.56 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00061600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

