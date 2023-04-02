Cronos (CRO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.59 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $11.59 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00062426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00040307 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

