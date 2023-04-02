Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Update

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 190,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 60,716 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 483,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $4.31.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 183.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Cronos Group

(Get Rating)

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.