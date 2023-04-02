Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Update

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 459,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Kiener sold 9,325 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $30,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 90,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 102,423 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

CUE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 281,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,073. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $154.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 4,257.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Further Reading

