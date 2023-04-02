Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Short Interest Update

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the February 28th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cue Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 813.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cue Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health Stock Performance

HLTH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 184,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. Cue Health has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Cue Health Company Profile

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. Cue Health had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. Analysts expect that Cue Health will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

