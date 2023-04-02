Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

