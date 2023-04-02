CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 894,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 20.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 63.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVBF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. 1,515,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,008. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.