CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CVD Equipment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.33 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CVD Equipment by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in CVD Equipment by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the period. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

