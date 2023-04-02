CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Up 18.0% in March

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,023,600 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 28th total of 3,409,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,609.4 days.
CYAGF remained flat at $8.58 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $11.37.
CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.
