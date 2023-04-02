Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Cyren has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyren during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, employees and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It operates through the following geographical segments: Israel, United States, Germany and Other. Its products include inbox security for office 365, threat indepth, and incident response service The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

