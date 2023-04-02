Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daihen Corp (OTCMKTS:DAIPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Daihen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5,100.00 price target for the company.

Daihen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DAIPF opened at C$32.31 on Friday. Daihen has a 1 year low of C$28.08 and a 1 year high of C$38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.31.

Featured Stories

