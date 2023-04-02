Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s 4th Largest Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 4.0% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $252.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.93 and a 200-day moving average of $260.17. The company has a market capitalization of $183.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

