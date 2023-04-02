Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 0.9% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $252.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $183.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

