Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 554,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Daré Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Daré Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of DARE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 340,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Daré Bioscience

About Daré Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 283.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.