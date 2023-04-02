Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 554,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
DARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Daré Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.
Shares of DARE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 340,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.88.
Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.
