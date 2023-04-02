DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

DTEA stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. DAVIDsTEA has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

