DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DBVT. Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

DBV Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $318.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.23. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

About DBV Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $18,525,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,258,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

