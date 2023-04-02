DEI (DEI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $5,193.21 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEI has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.34 or 0.00331450 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012058 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

