Del Sette Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,554 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.5% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $11,051,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $1,963,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

META stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $549.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

