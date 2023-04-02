Del Sette Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 114,310 Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 114,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,000. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF makes up 4.4% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Del Sette Capital Management LLC owned about 2.51% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PIZ opened at $29.96 on Friday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

