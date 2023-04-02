DeltaFi (DELFI) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and approximately $13,284.86 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

